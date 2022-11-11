Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, AMBP, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 19,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) saw options trading volume of 11,313 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of AMBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMBP. Below is a chart showing AMBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 19,946 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNG options, AMBP options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
