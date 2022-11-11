Markets
RNG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, AMBP, LRCX

November 11, 2022 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 19,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) saw options trading volume of 11,313 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of AMBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMBP. Below is a chart showing AMBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 19,946 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, AMBP options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FGC Videos
 Broadmark Realty Capital Historical Earnings
 RING market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNG
AMBP
LRCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.