Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RL, MU, MCHP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 4,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 102,285 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 8,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) saw options trading volume of 7,708 contracts, representing approximately 770,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

