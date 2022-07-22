Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RL, DLTR, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 5,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 796,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 12,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,371 contracts, representing approximately 737,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RL options, DLTR options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
