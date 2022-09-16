Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, AMR, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 57,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 2,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,827 contracts, representing approximately 382,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

