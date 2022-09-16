Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, AMR, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 57,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 2,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,827 contracts, representing approximately 382,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, AMR options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.