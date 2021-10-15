Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RILY, PLUG, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 1,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.3% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 180,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 16,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 14,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

