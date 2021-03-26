Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RH, PLAY, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 24,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 448.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 22,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 3,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,400 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 63,358 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 144.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

