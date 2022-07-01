Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RH, CLDX, STWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 11,943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 8,642 contracts, representing approximately 864,200 underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 27,111 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 24,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
