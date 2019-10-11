Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RGLD, HASI, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total of 2,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 538,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) options are showing a volume of 2,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 8,551 contracts, representing approximately 855,100 underlying shares or approximately 53% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

