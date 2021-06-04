Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: REGN, COUP, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 763,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring July 23, 2021, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 4,836 contracts, representing approximately 483,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 110,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

