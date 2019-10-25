Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: REAL, GATX, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL), where a total volume of 10,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 1,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 183,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 46,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,100 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

