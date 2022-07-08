Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, META, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 388,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 38,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 344,696 contracts, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 50,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 53,383 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, META options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
