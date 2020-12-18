Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RARE, NBIX, KRA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 4,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 414,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.8% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) saw options trading volume of 9,823 contracts, representing approximately 982,300 underlying shares or approximately 99% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraton Corp (Symbol: KRA) saw options trading volume of 2,629 contracts, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of KRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of KRA. Below is a chart showing KRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

