Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, SLCA, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 58,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) saw options trading volume of 3,933 contracts, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 27,152 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

