Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, MCD, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 43,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 4,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,072 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 30,352 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, MCD options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
