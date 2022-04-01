Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CBOE, MNST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 98,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,648 contracts, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 15,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,700 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, CBOE options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

