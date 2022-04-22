Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, KR, MOH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 91,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 35,024 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 19,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) saw options trading volume of 1,645 contracts, representing approximately 164,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

