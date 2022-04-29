Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, DIS, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 158,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 112,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 9,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 73,140 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 4,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
