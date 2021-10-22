Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, COST, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 204,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 238% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 10,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 34,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 131,694 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 157.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 12,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

