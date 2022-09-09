Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PWR, TXT, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 4,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 863,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 4,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 10,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PWR options, TXT options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.