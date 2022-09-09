Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PWR, TXT, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 4,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 863,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 4,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 10,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

