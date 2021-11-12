Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PWR, MOS, ONCR

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 21,912 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 9,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 118,993 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 184.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 50,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oncorus Inc (Symbol: ONCR) options are showing a volume of 1,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 183,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.4% of ONCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of ONCR. Below is a chart showing ONCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

