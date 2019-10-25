Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PVH, CHTR, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 5,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 975,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,518 contracts, representing approximately 551,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 10,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

