Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PTON, OLED, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 80,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 3,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 81,415 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 9,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

