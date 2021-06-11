Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PTON, AVGO, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 87,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 11,421 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 27,645 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, AVGO options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

