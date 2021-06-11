Markets
PTON

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PTON, AVGO, TGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 87,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 11,421 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 27,645 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, AVGO options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON AVGO TGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular