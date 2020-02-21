Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PTLA, REGN, VMI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA), where a total of 8,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 808,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of PTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,100 underlying shares of PTLA. Below is a chart showing PTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 5,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) options are showing a volume of 596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of VMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 58 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,800 underlying shares of VMI. Below is a chart showing VMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTLA options, REGN options, or VMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

