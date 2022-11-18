Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRU, DE, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), where a total volume of 13,679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 10,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 51,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 20,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
