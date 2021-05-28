Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRTK, PLUG, YEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PRTK), where a total volume of 1,870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 187,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of PRTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of PRTK. Below is a chart showing PRTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 272,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 37,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 8,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 890,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,800 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

