Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRTA, TTD, RNET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA), where a total of 2,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.4% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 220,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 15,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And RigNet Inc (Symbol: RNET) options are showing a volume of 621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.3% of RNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of RNET. Below is a chart showing RNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRTA options, TTD options, or RNET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

