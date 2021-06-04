Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRTA, EBAY, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA), where a total of 1,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 312,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 44,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

