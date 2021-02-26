Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRGO, COF, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 7,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 702,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,700 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 18,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 23,589 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, COF options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.