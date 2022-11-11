Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRCT, RH, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total volume of 4,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 451,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.1% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 8,153 contracts, representing approximately 815,300 underlying shares or approximately 127.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 268,437 contracts, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 23,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

