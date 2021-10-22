Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: POST, ORI, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), where a total of 9,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 973,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 238.4% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,000 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) options are showing a volume of 33,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 225.9% of ORI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 16,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ORI. Below is a chart showing ORI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 30,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POST options, ORI options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

