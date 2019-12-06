Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PNC, TWTR, GWRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 7,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 746,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring December 13, 2019, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 63,504 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 6,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) saw options trading volume of 4,723 contracts, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares or approximately 46% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular