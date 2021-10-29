Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, FICO, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 308,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 73,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,751 contracts, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 39,413 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, FICO options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

