Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLNT, SNOW, PXD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 4,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 489,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 637,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 42,035 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 15,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, SNOW options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

