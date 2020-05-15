Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLNT, LOW, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 10,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,600 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 19,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 5,697 contracts, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, LOW options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.