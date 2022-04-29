Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLBY, MDGL, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total volume of 5,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 592,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 850 contracts, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares or approximately 45% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 12,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLBY options, MDGL options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
