Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PJT, VICR, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), where a total volume of 1,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 125,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.8% of PJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of PJT. Below is a chart showing PJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,776 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PJT options, VICR options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.