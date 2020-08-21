Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PGEN, T, MTSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Precigen Inc (Symbol: PGEN), where a total of 9,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 916,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.5% of PGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of PGEN. Below is a chart showing PGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 202,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 41,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) saw options trading volume of 3,662 contracts, representing approximately 366,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

