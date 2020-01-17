Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PG, BG, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 40,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 20,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 4,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 28,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

