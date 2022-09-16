Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFGC, ZS, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total volume of 8,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 21,511 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) saw options trading volume of 2,287 contracts, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

