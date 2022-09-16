Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFGC, ZS, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total volume of 8,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 21,511 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) saw options trading volume of 2,287 contracts, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFGC options, ZS options, or MEDP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.