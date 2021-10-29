Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, ZG, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 171,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 17,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) saw options trading volume of 5,180 contracts, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 24,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

