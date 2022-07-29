Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, MU, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 93,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 6,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,500 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 99,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 29,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 108,707 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 15,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, MU options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.