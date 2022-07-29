Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, MU, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 93,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 6,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,500 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 99,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 29,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 108,707 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 15,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

