Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PETS, VMW, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS), where a total volume of 2,588 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 258,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 6,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 44,779 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PETS options, VMW options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.