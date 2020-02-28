Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEP, INTC, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 21,173 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,100 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 98,899 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 32,363 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,400 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, INTC options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

