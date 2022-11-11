Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEP, CELH, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 24,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,020 contracts, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 19,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
