Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PENN, LRCX, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 44,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,533 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 5,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

