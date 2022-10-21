Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PCT, PARR, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 9,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 959,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 872,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 10,111 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,704 contracts, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1540 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1540 strike highlighted in orange:
