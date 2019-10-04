Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PCG, APLS, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), where a total of 87,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 10,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 6,183 contracts, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,600 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,560 contracts, representing approximately 556,000 underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

