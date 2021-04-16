Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PBI, OSTK, DRI

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), where a total volume of 10,095 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,400 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 8,249 contracts, representing approximately 824,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 9,366 contracts, representing approximately 936,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,900 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

