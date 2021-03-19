Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PAYS, PAYC, K

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paysign Inc (Symbol: PAYS), where a total of 1,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of PAYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of PAYS. Below is a chart showing PAYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 1,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 14,269 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYS options, PAYC options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

